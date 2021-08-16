Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry denies media reports of Afghan president’s arrival

DUSHANBE, August 16. /TASS/. Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry has denied media reports that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in the country, according to a statement published on the ministry’s website on Monday.

"Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry reports that Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s plane did not enter Tajik airspace nor did it land in the country," the statement reads.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, Dushanbe received no requests on the matter from the Afghan side.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. The Taliban announced later that they had gained control of all districts of the capital.