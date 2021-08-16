US to boost its military presence in Afghanistan to 6,000 servicemen within two days

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. The United States will increase its military presence in Afghanistan to about 6,000 servicemen within the next 48 hours, the US Department of State and the Department of Defense said in a joint statement.

"At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights," the statement says. "Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control."

The US also plans to evacuate thousands of US citizens and local staffers of its embassy from Kabul and speed up the evacuation of thousands of people who assisted US forces in the country.

"Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals," the statement said. "And we will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas."

The US embassy in Kabul reported on Sunday that the airport of Kabul was being shelled. No official information about the situation there has been available since then. According to photos and videos shared via social networks, thousands of people arrived to the airport in an attempt to flee the country. Some of them walked onto the runway, blocking it. US servicemen are trying to ensure safe takeoff and landing of aircraft.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden declared his decision to curtail the operation in Afghanistan, which has turned out to be the longest foreign military campaign in the US history.

Militants of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of governmental offices and police stations, abandoned by pro-government forces. Sporadic clashes were reported on the city’s outskirts, but no information about casualties is available so far. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, and, according to latest reports, arrived to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent. Later, the Taliban announced it had gained control over all districts of the Afghan capital.