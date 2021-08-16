Venezuela’s government, opposition agree to hold talks in September

MEXICO, August 16. /TASS/. The government and opposition of Venezuela, who held a series of meetings in Mexico earlier this week, agreed to have another round of negotiations in early September, according to a joint statement released by the foreign ministry of Norway, which mediated the talks.

"We inform that we will meet again on September 3-6," the statement says.

The government and the opposition said they had "held constructive meetings mediated by Norway" on August 14-15.

"We discussed setting up a mechanism of consultations with political and community leaders, which will include as many stakeholders as possible," the statement says.

Venezuela’s government and the opposition launched negotiations in Mexico on Friday in a bid to find a solution to the protracted political crisis in the country. The sides signed a memorandum of understanding to reaffirm their readiness for dialogue.