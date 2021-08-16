Taliban spokesman says war in Afghanistan over — Al Jazeera

CAIRO, August 16. /TASS/. The hostilities on the territory of Afghanistan are over, a spokesperson for the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) declared late on Sunday after its forces establishing control over the country’s capital Kabul.

"The war in Afghanistan is over. We achieved what should be ours by right - the freedom of our country and the independence of our people," Mohammad Naeem, the official spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

In his words, the Taliban will soon decide on the country’s form of government and political regime.

"We want our country to be safe and free from corruption," he said.

He reiterated that the radical movement would guarantee "security to all foreigners and members of diplomatic missions currently in the country." Moreover, he vowed amnesty to "any Afghan politician, who is ready for dialogue."

Meanwhile, a high-ranking Taliban member told The Times that the movement had no plans of establishing a coalition government in the country.

Militants of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of governmental offices and police stations, abandoned by pro-government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, and, according to latest reports, arrived in Uzbekistan. Later, the Taliban announced it had gained control over all districts of the Afghan capital.