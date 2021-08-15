Pockets of resistance to Taliban unlikely to emerge in Afghanistan — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. No pockets of resistance to the movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are likely to emerge in Afghanistan, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said on Sunday.

"The way I see it, it is already too late to expect any pockets of resistance to crop up. In all likelihood, if the Taliban selects the correct policy, no pockets of resistance will emerge," he said.

Kabulov added, though, that if the Taliban "does injustice and persecutes the local population," resistance may follow.

The radical movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia), as follows from reports by the TV broadcaster Al Arabiya, entered Kabul Sunday evening without armed clashes and has been establishing control of the government offices vacated by the Afghan forces. President Ashraf Ghani has left the country. The Taliban says control of the city will be established within hours.