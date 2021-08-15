UN Security Council to discuss Afghanistan on Monday

UNITED NATIONS, August 15. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will convene on Monday morning to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a source in the global organization told TASS on Sunday.

"Tomorrow morning [on August 16] the UN Security Council will hold a session on Afghanistan," the source said.

Morning sessions of the UN Security Council normally begin at 10:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

According to Al Arabiya, militants of the radical Taliban movement entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday meeting no resistance, and are taking control of governmental offices, abandoned by pro-government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Taliban said it would "take full control of the capital within the next few hours.".