Date of UN Security Council’s meeting on Afghanistan is being coordinated - source

UNITED NATIONS, August 15. /TASS/. Estonia and Norway have requested an urgent session of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan, but the date is still being agreed on at the moment, a source in the UN told TASS.

"There has been such a message from Estonia and Norway. A date is being considered," the source said.

After the pullout of the bulk of the Western military contingent from Afghanistan the movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a massive offensive on all fronts towards Kabul. According to the television broadcaster Al Arabiya, Afghanistan’s former Interior Minister Ahmad Jalali assumed the duties of an interim administration. Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakval told the television broadcaster TOLO News that the handover of power would be peaceful. Earlier, the Russian embassy said the situation in Kabul was "somewhat strained, but no war is on in the city.".