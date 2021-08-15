Taliban urges Afghan president, party leaders for cooperation

TASS. August 15. The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) urged Afghanistan’s current President Ashraf Ghani, government officials and leaders of Afghan parties for cooperation, the Al Arabia TV Channel reported on Sunday.

According to the TV Channel’s data, the Taliban urged the head of state, "other officials in the administration and leaders of the Afghan political parties for joint work."

Spokesman for the Taliban’s Qatari political office Mohammad Suhail Shaheen said in an interview with the BBC earlier on Sunday that the militant group intended to form an inclusive Islamic government where all Afghans would be represented.

The Taliban announced earlier on Sunday it was controlling the entire territory of Afghanistan.

The Taliban launched an offensive on Kabul from all directions on Sunday morning. Acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal announced in a live broadcast of the Tolo News TV Channel that "the handover of power will be peaceful." Former Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali has assumed the responsibilities of the head of the transitional government in the country, Al Arabiya reported.