CAIRO, August 15./TASS/. Afghan authorities said on Sunday that they control Kabul. According to the president’s office, the situation in the city is under control, the city has not been attacked. The statement by the Afghan authorities was quoted by Al Arabiya television.
Afghan authorities control Kabul - says Afghan president’s office
German Chancellor to visit Moscow on August 20, Kiev on August 22 — Cabinet of Ministers
German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert did not disclose any other details of either visit
Read more
FSB detains CEO of hypersonic systems research company in high treason case
According to the source, the investigators plan to ask court to put Alexander Kuranov under arrest for two months
Read more
WHO says legal procedures underway for Russia’s Sputnik V
To date, Sputnik V has been certified in 69 countries with the total population surpassing 3.7 billion people
Read more
Russia’s defense chief arrives in China to observe joint strategic drills
The drills will involve about 13,000 troops and over 400 items of armament and military hardware
Read more
Russia’s defense chief highly commends joint strategic drills with China
On August 9, the joint Russia-China maneuvers started that brought together over 10,000 troops
Read more
Afghanistan eager to buy Russian combat helicopters, says top diplomat
Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar pointed out that the Afghan side was waiting for Russia’s reply on this issue
Read more
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Read more
Putin orders to award servicemen killed in Be-200 crash in Turkey
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Be-200ChS aircraft of the Russian Naval Aviation crashed near Adana
Read more
Eight killed in crash of Russian Defense Ministry’s Be-200 in Turkey - Defense Ministry
The Be-200ChS aircraft of the Russian Naval Aviation crashed near Adana
Read more
Russia regrets Taliban decided to resolve situation in Afghanistan by force — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia supported the Afghan settlement happening with the participation of all political, ethnic, confessional forces of the country
Read more
Russia eyes organization of 2036 Summer Olympic Games — Lavrov
Several cities have already submitted their bids, the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Moscow expects UK to explain reason for not issuing visas to Russian journalists -diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that when deciding not to renew visa to Sarah Rainsford, the BBC correspondent, Russia retaliated to British actions
Read more
Head physician of North Ossetia’s hospital placed under house arrest, source in court says
Vladimir Pliev is suspected of providing services that do not meet safety requirements and that resulted in patients’ deaths
Read more
lota coronavirus variant poses no serious threat — Institute of Influenza
Director of the Russian Health Ministry’s Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza Dmitry Lioznov stressed that the world had recorded about 28,000 cases of this variant, mostly in the US and in Europe
Read more
Taliban pledges amnesty to Afghan army servicemen — agency
The movement assured civilians there was no need for them to flee their homes during Taliban’s offensive
Read more
Press review: Taliban closes in on Kabul and Russian weddings see 40% uptick post-lockdown
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 13th
Read more
Russia takes into account all Georgian initiatives to improve relations — senator
The senator said bilateral dialogue continued since 2012, including through the Karashin-Abashidze channel
Read more
Russian Navy patrol ship thwarts enemy missile strike in Black Sea drills
At the second stage of the exercise, the naval sailors practiced the technique of a sea battle by a standalone ship
Read more
Press review: US B52s won’t halt Taliban assault and Gazprom accident threatens LPG price
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 9th
Read more
Russia-China strategic drills crowned with complete success — defense chief
These are the first joint drills organized on the territory of China after the epidemic’s outbreak, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe noted
Read more
Russia to feature latest Il-112V military transport plane at Army-2021 forum
The work on the plane’s development has been going on at the Ilyushin Aircraft Company since 2014
Read more
Avtovaz will partially resume car production after August 16 — company
According to Avtovaz, the shortage of electronic components supplied by Bosch Samara continues to negatively affect the production schedule at the Togliatti plant
Read more
Russia to issue visa to BBC journalist if Russian journalist gets visa in London -diplomat
Maria Zakharova refutes BBC correspondent’s claims she is banned from entering Russia
Read more
Russian, Chinese armies to boost military cooperation to protect peace — defense chief
China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe stressed that Armed Forces of China and Russia continued moving forward, even despite the pandemic
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry’s Be-200 firefighting aircraft crashes in Turkey
There were five Russian servicemen and three Turkish representatives, who were showing the locations of wildfires to the crew, aboard the aircraft
Read more
Azerbaijan’s former ambassador barred from entering Russia for 50 years: Interior Ministry
The ministry decided to deny entry to the Russian Federation to Isfandiyar Vahabzade and Kuat Akhmetov who made public statements on the Internet stoking ethnic tensions
Read more
NASA astronauts reject lie detector test in Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft hole probe — source
The source emphasized that the Russian side received no possibility to examine the tools and drill bits available on the International Space Station for the presence of the remainder of metal chips from the hull of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft
Read more
Number of people injured in central Russia bus explosion rises to 18 — authorities
One woman has died
Read more
State of emergency declared in 14 municipal districts of Krasnodar Region
About 108,000 people in 11 populated areas of Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region remain without power due to bad weather
Read more
Over 38 tonnes of medicines from Russia arrive to Cuba
Another Russian humanitarian delivery was taken to Cuba on Thursday
Read more
Putin, Russian Security Council focus on international cooperation in defense, security
The president pointed out that "it is impossible to effectively solve a number of issues in this area all on one’s own"
Read more
Further reduction of dollar in currency reserves reasonable for Russia, says ministry
Washington’s continual and uncontrollable printing of dollars is a global problem, the Russian foreign ministry emphasized
Read more
Russian Tokyo Olympic gold medalists, Dina Averina get orders of merits — Putin’s decree
Averina and other 26 Olympians recieved the Order of Friendship
Read more
Russia to maintain foreign policy course after parliamentary election — Lavrov
According to the diplomat, the main goal of Russia’s foreign policy is to create the best external conditions for the country’s domestic development, improve the welfare of its people and protect the rights of Russian nationals and businesses on the international stage
Read more
Detained scientist Alexander Kuranov is a suspect in high treason case — court
The FSB’s request will be considered in the near future
Read more
Russian Navy warship enters English Channel in long-distance deployment
The naval taskforce also includes the corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet and the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov of the Black Sea Fleet
Read more
Russian, Chinese armies should boost land, air and sea interaction — Shoigu
The Russian and Chinese armed forces have been also participating in Peace Mission multilateral counter-terror drills for many years, annually carry out joint air patrols by long-range aircraft of both countries and conduct Joint Sea naval maneuvers
Read more
Evacuation of Russian Embassy in Kabul not considered, envoy says
Afghanistan’s security situation deteriorated significantly in April after US President Joe Biden announced that the American armed forces’ operation there was coming to an end
Read more
Russian foreign ministry explains why BBC journalist was denied visa extension — diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that the Western media traditionally demonstrated no interest in speaking about Russian journalists who were denied British or US visa extensions
Read more
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
Read more