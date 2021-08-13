Belarus ready to redirect potash fertilizer transit by December — PM

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Belarus is considering alternative routes for the transshipment of potash fertilizers, and export supplies may be redirected from Lithuanian to Russian ports by December, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday, cited by the Belarusian government’s press service.

The export of Belarusian fertilizers produced by companies hit by US sanctions via Lithuania will end in December of this year, Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis said earlier on Thursday.

"Alternatives are available. We are in close contact with Russian partners <...> by that time, we will be completely ready for the throughput of potash fertilizers via alternative points," Golovchenko said.

So far the Lithuanian side had not been notified about the possibility of the withdrawal of Belarusian potash fertilizers by December, the official said. "I’ve learned that from mass media. It is unclear whether this is a private or a government’s opinion. We understood in any case this option should be taken into account, considering the unfriendly policy recently pursued by Lithuania. We were preparing and considering alternative supply routes for our fertilizers," Golovchenko said.

Belarus is considering "where there will be a better margin for shipments," the prime minister said. "There won’t be any problems. We have been dealing with this issue for quite a long time. The support from the government of the Russian Federation is also in place for this issue. I am confident we will have special rail tariffs that will compensate for the higher distance that the fertilizers need to be carried," Golovchenko said. Lithuania’s losses in case of refusing to transport Belarusian goods will be about 100 mln euro, he added.