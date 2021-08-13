Mexico talks between Venezuelan government, opposition to be held on August 13-16 - TV

BUENOS AIRES, August 13. /TASS/. The talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition will be held in Mexico between August 13 and 16 through Norway’s mediation, the state-run Venezolana de Television TV channel reported on Thursday.

"The Bolivarian government and the Venezuelan opposition are approaching the talks which will begin this Friday, August 13, and will last until next Monday, August 16, with the support of Norway and Mexico," the TV channel reported via its Twitter page.

The government delegation will be led by President of the National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez and will also feature Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s son, Nicolas Ernesto. Representatives of several opposition parties will also take part in the negotiations, including Tomas Guanipa, former envoy of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Colombia. Guaido confirmed that his supporters will participate in the talks.

Earlier, Maduro said that Caracas is "engaged in dialogue with all sectors of the opposition," while the preliminary agenda for the Mexico talks had already been agreed.

In May, leader of the Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaido proposed launching talks between the political forces of the country with participation of the international community to find a way out of the current crisis. Maduro said he was ready for dialogue if four conditions are met: lifting of sanctions, recognition of state bodies and their legitimacy by political forces, universal rejection of violence and inclusion of all forces in the dialogue.