Latvia prevents another 91 migrants from illegally crossing from Belarus

RIGA, August 12. /TASS/. The Latvian State Border Guard Service stopped another 91 illegal migrants from crossing into the republic’s territory from Belarus, Latvian Interior Minister Marija Golubeva reported on Thursday.

"As of now, the attempts by 91 individuals to illegally cross the border with Belarus have been foiled, including 56 attempts yesterday and 35 today," she wrote on her Twitter.

Not a single individual has been detained in the past twenty-four hours for illegally crossing the Latvian-Belarusian border, the State Border Guard Service specified.

Following Lithuania, Latvia was confronted with illegal migration from the territory of Belarus. As many as 295 people were detained in the republic from August 6-10 alone, and a total of 355 illegal migrants since the start of the year. The Latvian authorities have enhanced their border control and mobilized the resources of the border guards and the army. Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced plans last week to expedite the construction of infrastructure on the border with Belarus.

The Latvian government also introduced a state of emergency on the border until November 10 to expand the border guards’ powers to push migrants back to Belarus.

Latvia announced plans several years ago to equip 173 km of the border with Belarus, including the construction of the 135 km-long barrier to fight illegal migration. The project was estimated at 27.6 million euros and the work was scheduled to be completed in 2021. However, the construction has ground to a halt over mishaps uncovered by state controllers.

Last week, the republic’s authorities announced the intention to speed up the infrastructure construction on the border with Belarus. This week, the Latvian government has approved 1.7 million euros in funds to build a barbed wire barrier along the border.