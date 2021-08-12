Russian Emergencies Ministry delivers humanitarian aid to Donetsk — agency

DONETSK, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s 102nd convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Donbass residents arrived in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, the Donetsk News Agency reported.

The humanitarian aid shipment has been delivered to the DPR Health Ministry’s storage facilities.

The news agency said on Wednesday that the convoy would bring about 36 tonnes of aid, including drugs and medical equipment.

The previous Russian humanitarian aid convoy carrying over 19 tonnes of drugs, medical supplies and equipment arrived in the DPR on December 17, 2020.

The first Russian humanitarian aid convoy arrived in Donbass in August 2014. Since then, the Russian Emergencies Ministry has delivered over 100,000 tones of humanitarian aid to the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics.