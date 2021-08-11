Switzerland expands sanctions against Belarus

GENEVA, August 11. /TASS/. Switzerland introduces new economic sanctions against Belarus, the government of Switzerland said on Wednesday.

"The new package of economic sanctions on Belarus follows similar decisions taken by the European Union in June," the document says. Further to the already existing embargo, sanctions are introduced against goods that can be used to monitor or intercept Internet or phone communications. "The new sanctions also restrict trade in dual-use goods and technologies, various petroleum and potassium chloride (potash) products, and goods used for the production or processing of tobacco products," according to the document.

Concerning the financial sector, new sanctions are introduced "on the issuance of and trading in certain financial instruments and also the provision of loans and insurance or reinsurance services to the Belarusian government and other public bodies and agencies." Sanctions also hit the Belarusian provider of air navigation services Belaeronavigatsiya.

On June 24, the European Union introduced economic sectoral sanctions against Belarus.