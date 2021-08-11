Vaccination of foreigners begins in St. Petersburg on August 12

ST. PETERSBURG, August 11. /TASS/. Coronavirus vaccination among foreign citizens living in St. Petersburg will start on August 12, and requests have been received from 1,000 entities with foreign employees, Natalia Yudina, the head of the St. Petersburg Agency for Medical Tourism, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The vaccination starts tomorrow morning at nine. We, as the city operator for vaccination of foreign nationals, have collected the first wave of applications from employers, and that is more than 1,000 legal entities employing 60,000 foreigners. The second stage this week involves concluding contracts and distributing the employees of those companies among the vaccination locations," she said adding that mainly hotels, retail and public catering companies were in question.

Yudina pointed out that 40,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine were delivered to St. Petersburg this week for the vaccination of foreigners who work or study in the city. It is planned to use at least 200,000 for this purpose and more doses will be ordered if necessary.

According to Yudina, all the vaccination sites, which are open for Russian nationals in St. Petersburg, had the opportunity to apply to become a vaccination location for foreigners. She added that now the workforce would receive the vaccine. Foreign students are likely to be vaccinated closer to September, since many of them are on vacation in their home countries.

According to updates, St. Petersburg has recorded 549,508 coronavirus cases and ranks second behind Moscow among Russian regions in the number of cases. A total of 521,899 people have recovered from infection and 19,800 have died. In the past 24 hours, the city confirmed 1,804 single-day cases.