Global COVID-19 сases сould surpass 300 mln by early 2022 — WHO

GENEVA, August 11. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases may exceed 300 mln at the beginning of next year, if the current rate of spread of the infection is not stopped, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Wednesday.

"Last week, the 200 millionth case of COVID-19 was reported to WHO, just six months after the world passed 100 million reported cases. And we know that the real number of cases is much higher. As I said recently, whether we reach 300 million, and how fast we get there, depends on all of us. At the current trajectory, we could pass 300 million reported cases early next year. But we can change that," he said.

According to the Director General, "We already have many tools to prevent, test for and treat COVID-19, including oxygen, dexamethasone and IL-6 blockers. But we need more, for patients at all ends of the clinical spectrum, from mild to severe disease. And we need health workers that are trained to use them in a safe environment".

He recalled the Solidarity Trial and announced its next phase, called Solidarity PLUS. "Solidarity PLUS will test three drugs: artesunate, a treatment for severe malaria; imatinib, a drug for certain cancers; and infliximab, a treatment for immune system disorders such as Crohn’s disease," he said.

According to the WHO, as of August 10, 203,295,170 coronavirus cases have been registered in the world since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,403,515 people have died.