Iota strain of no danger to those vaccinated against coronavirus — expert

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The iota strain of the novel coronavirus is not greatly different from other variants and poses no risks to those vaccinated against this infection, the leading expert at the Gamaleya Center, Fyodor Lisitsin, said on the round-the-clock television news channel Rossiya-24 on Wednesday.

"I would advise the vaccinated to take it easy regarding the New York strain (iota strain - TASS). In its original condition it is in no way different from ordinary coronavirus strains for the vaccinated. And it is less dangerous than the delta strain," he said.

Lisitsin said not a single case of infection with the iota strain had been registered in Russia yet.

"The iota strain is absent from Russia. We can make judgements only on the basis of the materials that have been shared with us," he added.

"In the United States high mortality rates in the group of elderly patients, the age group above 65-68 years of age, came to attention," Lisitsin said. "By virtue of the American lifestyle they [elderly people] live close together, in homes for the aged, in organized communities. Many of them are settled in one place. The greater the density of potential carriers, the more effective the urban strains are. The very same New York strain is a strain characteristic of urban congestion."

Earlier, the website medRxiv published a pre-print of a joint survey by the New York State Department of Health and the Mailman School of Public Health of Columbia University. The survey says that the iota strain, for the first time identified in New York in the autumn of 2020, is transmitted 15%-25% faster than other variants.