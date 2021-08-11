In Mauritius over 12,000 people inoculated against COVID-19 with Sputnik V — Ambassador

PRETORIA, August 11. /TASS/. More than 12,000 residents of the island nation of Mauritius off the coast of eastern Africa have been inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by now within the framework of the national vaccination drive against coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius Konstantin Klimovsky told TASS.

"A batch of the Sputnik V vaccine numbering 60,000 doses arrived in Mauritius on June 30, and on July 12, they began to use the Russian preparation within the framework of inoculation which has been underway for several months already," he noted. "The Russian vaccine was warmly received on the island, many people wanted to be inoculated with it, and these are not just our compatriots permanently residing here or the graduates of Soviet and Russian universities but also other residents of Mauritius. To date, more than 12,000 people have already been inoculated with Sputnik V, the first marks are very positive," the ambassador added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.3 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been used in Mauritius. Some 576,000 people or 45.5% of the population have completed the full vaccination cycle. Along with Sputnik V, the Covaxin vaccine by India’s Bharat Biotech and the vaccines by China’s Sinopharm and British-Swedish AstraZeneca are used.

The Sputnik V vaccine is widely used in Guinea, another African country. "To date, Guinea has received 90,000 doses of the Russian vaccine. Some 40,000 doses have already been used. No adverse consequences were recorded," an employee of the Russian Embassy in Guinea told TASS. The diplomat noted that it is planned that Guinea will receive 400,000 doses of the Russian vaccine.

To date, Guinea has used 919,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19. The full inoculation course has been completed by 341,000 people or 2.7% of the country’s population.