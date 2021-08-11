Draft of changes to Belarusian constitution to be submitted to Lukashenko by September 1

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. The draft of changes and additions to the Belarusian constitution should be completed and presented to the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko by September 1, Chairman of the country’s Constitutional Commission Pyotr Miklashevich said at its meeting on Wednesday, according to an on-site TASS correspondent.

"Since the presence of uncoordinated remarks by the members of the commission indicates the actual incompleteness of the work done, the president instructed the leadership of the Constitutional Commission to ensure a comprehensive revision of the corresponding proposals and submit the final version of the draft constitution for consideration by the head of state by September 1, 2021," he noted.

He reiterated that during the "Big Conversation" on August 9, the president expressed "his opinions on some changes to the constitution which are of crucial significance." "First of all, on the practicability of retaining the constitutional provision on Belarus striving for neutrality in the modern conditions. In the second place, on the constitutional status of the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly and its role in the system of state power," the commission’s head specified.

Following the protests in Belarus that broke out after the August 9, 2020, presidential election, President Alexander Lukashenko reiterated the need to amend the constitution and stated his willingness to redistribute some of the presidential powers to the other branches of government. According to the head of state, the draft constitution will be prepared before the end of this year, and will be presented for nationwide discussion in early 2022. On March 16, Lukashenko signed a decree to establish the Constitutional Commission consisting of 36 people, headed by Miklashevich.

The prepared proposals include, among others, that the head of state is elected for five years by the Belarusian people directly by secret vote while "the same individual may serve as president for no more than two terms." It is also proposed to deprive the head of state of the right to cancel government bills and issue decrees. Additionally, the draft proposes to legalize the possibility of dismissing the president by the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly due to high treason or another grave offense.