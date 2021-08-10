Two Syrian soldiers wounded in shelling by Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Militants from Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups operating in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone have shelled the positions of the Syrian government arme in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, wounding two Syrian soldiers, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Militants from Turkey-controlled illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone shelled the positions of government forces near the settlement of Hath in the Idlib governorate and near the settlement of Urum al-Sugra in the Aleppo governorate. As a result of mortar shelling, two Syrian servicemen received wounds," he said.

"The Russian Center of Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties calls on commanders of illegal armed groups to refrain from armed provocations and embark on a path of peaceful settlement of the situation in the regions they control," he stressed.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.