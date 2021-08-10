Participants in Doha meeting on Afghanistan call for immediate resumption of peace talks

TEHERAN, August 10. /TASS/. Participants in the Doha meeting on Afghan peace settlement have called on the Afghan parties for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of peace talks, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said on Tuesday.

"Participants in the Doha meeting have called for the immediate resumption of peace talks, cessation of violence, formation of an inclusive government and a political settlement," 1TV quoted him as saying.

According to Abdullah, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) "insisted on trust-building measures and on the release of prisoners although the previous release in no way promoted the peace process." He called on the world community to send a clear peace message to the Taliban. "The continuation of the current situation and uncertainty concerning the peace process are unacceptable any longer," he stressed.

Another round of Afghan peace talks began in Doha on Tuesday. The three-day talks are expected to focus on the prospects for peaceful settlement amid the degrading situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban increased activities.

Abdullah leads the Afghan government delegation. The delegation is expected to take part in a meeting of Russian, US, Chinese and Pakistani special envoys.

The Russian delegation is led by Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the foreign ministry’s second Asia department Zamir Kabulov.

The Afghan government and Taliban delegations have been holding peace talks in Doha since September 12, 2020. The progress slowed down at the beginning of this year and actually stopped in mid-April after US President Joe Biden announced plans to finish the operation in Afghanistan, the longest foreign military campaign in US history, and pull out American troops by September 11. However, under Washington’s earlier agreements with the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia), US troops were supposed to be withdrawn by May 1, 2021. Following Biden’s decision, the Taliban waived their commitments under the earlier agreement with the US.