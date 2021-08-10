CSTO chief, Armenian PM discuss situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was the focus of talks between Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Tuesday.

According to Zainetdinov, Zas noted that the organization was keeping a close eye on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and expressed concern of frequent armed incidents. "It was stressed that the current tensions tell adversely on Armenia’s security and the security situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility in general. These tensions hamper the implementation of peace agreements reached by the Russia, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021," BelTA news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

Zas and Pashinyan also discussed preparations for the CSTO events scheduled for September, including a Collective Security Council session and a joint meeting of the CSTO foreign and defense ministers in Dushanbe, and Armenia’s forthcoming presidency in the organization. "In this context, the secretary general shared information about the preparations for the meetings and stressed Armenia’s active and committed position in the CSTO," Zainetdinov said, adding that Zas recalled that 2022 will be a jubilee year. "We plan to sign a resolution on a plan of events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Zas was quoted as saying.

Apart from that, it is planned to sign a number of other documents, including a CSTO Collective Security Council declaration, the spokesman added.