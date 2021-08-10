Post-Soviet security bloc chief visits Armenian combat station at border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, August 10. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas on Tuesday visited a combat station of the Armenian army at the border with Azerbaijan, the press service of the Armenian defense ministry said.

"The CSTO secretary general, in particular visited a combat station in Yersakh and examined the border situation. Stanislav Zas was informed about ceasefire violations committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the past several weeks," it said.

Zas said earlier that the CSTO was seriously concerned over the escalation of the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He stressed however that political possibilities for the settlement of the border situation had not been exhausted.

The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12, when Armenia’s defense ministry said that Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain works" in a border area in Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border. Since then, the sides have been reporting border incidents now and then.