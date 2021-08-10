Hundreds of Afghans injured in city hostilities in last days — ICRC

GENEVA, August 10. /TASS/. Hundreds of civilians have been injured in the last few days in hostilities across Afghan cities, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in Geneva on Tuesday, calling on the parties to the conflict to avoid injuring civilians and damaging vital infrastructure, including hospitals.

"Street-to-street clashes in Kunduz, Lashkar Gah and other cities over the last few days have injured hundreds of civilians even as medical services are heavily strained due to damage to health facilities and a lack of staff," the ICRC noted. "Since 1 August, 4,042 patients wounded by weapons have been treated at 15 ICRC-supported health facilities, an indication of the intensity of the recent violence."

"Electricity is out across several contested cities and water supply systems are barely operational in some places. Many families are trying to leave but cannot find transport to escape or simply do not have the financial means," the statement adds. "The ICRC and its partner the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) are doing as much as they can to evacuate the wounded and transport the mortal remains of those killed as a result of the conflict. In July alone, the ICRC helped nearly 13,000 patients suffering from weapon-related injuries across the country, and this number appears likely to rise this month as fighting increases in highly populated areas."

Head of the ICRC delegation to Afghanistan Eloi Fillion called on the parties to the conflict to not damage healthcare facilities or injure medical staff. "We also call on all fighting parties to allow humanitarian organisations like the ICRC and ARCS to safely evacuate the injured and bring much-needed assistance to the civilian population," he said.

On Monday, the Taliban said that it had captured the city of Aybak, capital of the Samangan Province located in north Afghanistan. This is the sixth provincial center captured by the radical movement in the past several days.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced that the US military operation, the longest foreign campaign in US history, will be wrapped up. The country is plunging into growing turmoil amid this background as the Taliban is ramping up the scale of its offensives in several directions. In early July, the Taliban captured districts along borders with five states: Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.