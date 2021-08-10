China recalls envoy to Lithuania amid row over Taiwan mission

BEIJING, August 10. /TASS/. China is recalling its envoy to Lithuania over Vilnius’ plans to open a Taiwan mission in the country, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Lithuanian government, which ignored numerous diplomatic reprimands and China’s warning of possible consequences, said it would allow Taiwan’s administration to establish a Taiwan mission," the ministry said.

"The Chinese government has voiced a strong protest against this move and decided to withdraw the Chinese ambassador to Lithuania and demanded the Lithuanian government recall the Lithuanian envoy to China," the statement reads.