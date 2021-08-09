LPR confirms investigators questioning blogger Protasevich in Minsk

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The investigators of the security structures of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) conducted investigative procedures with blogger Roman Protasevich detained in Belarus, a source in the LPR law enforcement told TASS commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement who touched on this subject during his "Big Conversation with the President" on Monday.

"The investigators of LPR’s security structures visited Minsk and conducted a number of investigative procedures with citizen Protasevich who is accused of crimes against Donbass’ civilians. Protasevich answered the questions that interested the investigation," the source noted.

During the meeting with journalists and community leaders in Minsk, the Belarusian president said that Protasevich was "not a militant" and did not shoot nor kill anybody. According to the president, the representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) came to Belarus to question the blogger and "remained satisfied with that conversation."

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair plane that took off from Athens made an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport after a reported bomb threat. A MiG-29 fighter jet alert crew was scrambled to escort the plane. After the landing, the plane was inspected and no bomb was found on board. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into a false bomb alert. Among the passengers on that flight was Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which Minsk recognized as an extremist entity, who was detained by law enforcement agents once the plane had landed in the Belarusian capital. Russian national Sofia Sapega was also detained together with him. On Sunday evening, the plane left Minsk airport and continued on to Vilnius.

At the end of June, Protasevich was released from a pre-trial detention facility and placed under house arrest.