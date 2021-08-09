Egypt looks forward to increase in flights from Russia — EAC CEO

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, August 9. /TASS/. Egyptian authorities hope that the number of flights from Russia will grow, CEO of the Egyptian Airports Company (EAC) Ahmed Mansour told TASS in an interview on Monday.

"We have completed activities required in terms of security at the highest international standards in all country airports. We hope flights from Russia will increase in numbers not merely to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh but also to other cities of Egypt," the top manager said.

"New security measures will also contribute to bringing the greater number of Russian tourists to the Egyptian land," he added.