Belarus never suspended dialogue with West, Lukashenko says

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Dialogue of Belarus with Western states, including the US and European countries, has never stopped, talks continue to this day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with journalists and community leaders on Monday.

"You shouldn’t think that this noise, including the information noise - that’s all [there is] in relations of Belarus with the US, the European Union, Poland, and so on. No. <...>. Yet there are levels where we conduct dialogue with them, the talks, and it never stopped. <...> With the Polish, the European Union, the Americans we have the issues of vital importance on which we are always responsibly conducting the talks," the Belarusian leader noted. According to him, Minsk has no contacts only with Vilnius. He added that Minsk is always ready for a constructive interaction on important subjects until the West crosses "the red line."

The Belarusian president emphasized that this situation may also aggravate the issues with illegal migration. "The illegal migration. No, we are not blackmailing anyone. We are not threatening anyone. You simply put us in such conditions that we have to react. And we are reacting, excuse us, in the best way we can," the Belarusian president said.

Since the beginning of the year, over 4,000 illegal migrants have been detained on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border which is 50 times more than during the entire year in 2020. At the end of May, the Belarusian president stated that his country served as a barrier on the path of human trafficking to the neighboring country, however, considering the West’s political pressure, Minsk may think twice about continuing to block the flow.