Claims protesters were tortured false, Belarusian president says

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that claims that the participants of protest rallies were tortured at a temporary detention facility in Minsk after being detained following the presidential election last August were false.

"This is false, this is not true," he said at a meeting with journalists and community leaders in response to a question by a BBC correspondent. "Listen, why torture them (the detainees - TASS)? There was no investigation there, why torture people there?" he continued.

"And if there was someone with bruises, then they got them in the street when they attacked the internal troops and riot police and then were later detained," he said. "So there was no torture there," the Belarusian president concluded.