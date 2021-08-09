Nagasaki mayor calls on Russia and US to cut their nuclear arsenals

"I would like to address the leaders of the states possessing nuclear weapons. It is necessary to recognize that the nuclear deterrence concept raises tensions all over the world. In order to fully advance the process of nuclear disarmament at the next Review Conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), I first of all call on the Russian and US authorities to take measures for reducing their stocks of this type of weapon," the Nagasaki mayor emphasized speaking at the mourning ceremony to mark the 76th anniversary of the American atomic bombing of Japan’s city.

Taue also asked the Japanese government "to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as soon as possible" and advocated the creation of a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia.

After the Nagasaki mayor’s speech, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Tokyo would make efforts to promote international cooperation to renounce nuclear weapons. "The continued mission of our country, the only one in history to be affected by atomic bombings, is to systematically boost the international cooperation in order to build a world without nuclear weapons," Suga went on to say. "The Japanese government will continue to develop practical steps that will enable all countries to work together to achieve results at the next NPT Review Conference."

For the second year in a row, the scale of commemorative events had to be reduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while part of the program was canceled altogether. Nevertheless, a number of foreign diplomats were invited to the Nagasaki ceremony, including Russian envoy Alexander Bondarenko.

Nagasaki was Japan’s second city, after Hiroshima, to be hit by an American nuclear strike in August 1945. At the time of the blast, some 70,000 people were killed, the city was practically razed to the ground. Over the past year, about 3,000 names of the deceased ‘hibakusha’ (the local residents who survived in the US atomic bombings) have been added to the memorial books, whereas the total number of victims has reached 189,000.