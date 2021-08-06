Russia is among the most important trade partners for Austria — Chancellor

PERVOMAISKY, August 6. /TASS/. Russia is one of the most important trade partners of Austria, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a video address showed at the inauguration ceremony of the Cemix dry mix mortar plant, owned by Lasselsberger company.

"The Russian market is of particular importance for Austria, because Russia is one of the top trade partners of Austria," the Chancellor said. "Therefore, I am particularly happy that owing to committed work of leading Austrian businesses, such as Lasselsberger Group, we will be able to further strengthen our sustainable economic ties," Kurz added.