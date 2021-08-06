Israel-Iran conflict brought "out of the shadows" following Mercer Street incident, expert

LONDON, August 6. /TASS/. The incident with the Japanese-owned tanker Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea has changed the nature of the Israel-Iran "shadow" conflict, Casper Goldman of Dryad Global, a British maritime security company, told TASS on Friday.

"The two casualties as a result of the incident involving the Mercer Street have presented a significant escalation of events, lifting the Israel-Iran conflict out of the shadows and into the light of international scrutiny," he said, adding that in the course of the so-called shadow war Israel and Iran have been exchanging attack on each other’s merchant vessels and warships for several years. According to Dryad Global data, the Mercer Street incident was the seventh one in 2021.

According to Goldman, this exchange is purely politically motivated as Iran has been seeking to be a dominating force in the zone of its direct influence. Apart from that, Iran doesn’t want Israel to improve relations with other countries of the region. The situation around the Iran nuclear deal is another negative factor in the Israeli-Iranian relations, with Israel being strongly opposed to it.

The expert surmised that an assassination of senior Iranian military officer, a cyber attack or a strike at Iran’s territory may follow Iran’s alleged attack on Mercer Street. "Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States have announced their intention to retaliate for Iran’s actions in a concerted response. Such a response may come in the form of conventional use of force, as opposed to Iran’s covert actions and the involved plausible deniability. For example, through a targeted assassination of a senior member of the IRGC or Iranian navy," he said.

The United Kingdom and the United States accuse Iran of the July 30 attack on the tanker flying the Liberian flag. The incident, which occurred 280 kilometers off the coast of Oman, killed two crew members, Romanian and British nationals. London and Washington said that they were in consultations with allies on a coordinated response to the attack. Tehran, in turn, condemned the allegations as politically biased and groundless.