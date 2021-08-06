Over 3 mln inoculated against COVID-19 in Moscow Region, vaccination plan 80% complete

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. More than 3 mln people have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus infection in the Moscow Region, the plan on vaccinating the population has been fulfilled by more than 80%, the press service of the region’s Health Ministry told TASS.

"The coronavirus did not go anywhere. Yes, the number of daily detected cases decreased but the virus is still just as dangerous. This is not the time to relax. The only reliable way of protection is to get vaccinated. Thus, in the Moscow Region more than 3 mln people have already received the jab," the press service quoted region’s Health Minister Svetlana Strigunkova as saying.

The press service added that the plan on vaccinating the population has been implemented by more than 80%.

The ministry specified that the Moscow Region received about 3.4 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 during the entire vaccination period. In order to get inoculated one has to be over 18 years of age and present a passport and a health insurance card.