Russia reports 22,660 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 22,660 new COVID-19 cases over the past day and the total case tally hit 6,402,564, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.36%.

Moscow recorded 2,583 coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 1,909 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,394 in the Moscow Region, 546 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 524 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 479 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 518,910 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 65 over the past 24 hours which is the lowest increase since June 11.

A day earlier, the capital documented 68 fatalities. According to the crisis center, since the beginning of the pandemic 26,059 coronavirus patients died in Moscow.

The number of infections in Moscow has increased by 2,583 over the past 24 hours compared to 3,227 a day earlier, bringing the total count to 1,522,204. The relative growth amounted to 0.17%.

The number of recoveries has increased to 4,043, with the total of 1,382,967. According to the crisis center, currently 113,178 patients are continuing treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 792 compared to 794 the day before. In all, 163,301 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.55%.

Over the past 24 hours, 44 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 34 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 28 - in the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod Regions each, and 27 fatalities were recorded in the Irkutsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,141 to 5,720,353 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, over 89.3% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,043 recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,692 in the Moscow region, 500 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 481 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 476 in the Sverdlovsk region.