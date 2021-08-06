Uzbekistan registers an all-time high of new coronavirus cases in past day

TASHKENT, August 6. /TASS/. Uzbekistan registered 974 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the largest number since the pandemic started, press service of the country’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"As many as 974 coronavirus cases were registered in the republic in 24 hours, which is the highest caseload since the start of the pandemic. Tashkent, as well as the Tashkent, Surkhandarya, Samarkand regions and Karakalpakiya reported the largest number of cases," the report said.

Overall, Uzbekistan has identified 134,826 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 128,191 recoveries (95%) and 916 deaths, according to press service.

Mass vaccination of the Uzbek population started in April. For this the Russian vaccine Sputnik V is used, as well as the vaccine produced in India under the license of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca company, the vaccine of China’s Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, and the Moderna vaccine, 3.06 mln doses of which were delivered to Uzbekistan under the international COVAX program late last week.

According to recent data, almost 1.3 mln people have been fully vaccinated in the republic with a population of around 35 mln people, while around 6 mln Uzbek citizens have received the first component of one of the three vaccines.