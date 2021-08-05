Russia, Ecuador work on roadmap for cooperation, says Ecuador’s president

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 5./TASS/. Russia and Ecuador are working on the roadmap for bilateral cooperation, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso said after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

"We are making up a roadmap that includes the production of vaccines, railway, energy and oil projects as well as free trade agreements," the president said in a tweet. He called productive the conversation with the Russian counterpart, characterizing bilateral relations as ‘excellent’.

The Kremlin press service reported on Thursday about the telephone conversation of the two leaders, in which they confirmed "mutual bid to give a boost to efforts towards the development of cooperation on the political, trade-economic and other trajectories".

Lasso was sworn in as President of Ecuador in May.

Coronavirus in Ecuador

The first coronavirus case in Ecuador was reported on February 29, 2020. In March 2020, the country’s authorities made the decision to declare the coronavirus state of emergency and close the borders, while in May some restrictions were eased. Under the latest updates, the country has confirmed 487,598 coronavirus cases with 31,637 fatalities.

The vaccination campaign kicked off in the republic on January 21. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech are used for the vaccination. Currently, over 2.4 million people (14%) have received both dozes of the vaccine, and another 9.2 million (over half of the population) have got the first jab.

Supplies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Ecuador are expected to begin in September.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus and applied for its approval with the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization. According to data published by the Lancet medical journal, the medication’s effectiveness stands at 91.6%. The EU regulator announced the start of Sputnik V’s rolling review on March 4.