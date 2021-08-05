Russia reports over 23,100 COVID-19 cases in the past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 23,120 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,379,904, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

In relative terms, the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 0.36%.

Moscow registered 3,227 daily coronavirus cases. Some 1,911 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,287 in the Moscow Region, 552 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 515 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 477 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 517,183 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 68 over the past 24 hours which is the lowest increase since June 12.

A day earlier, the capital documented 76 fatalities. According to the crisis center, since the beginning of the pandemic 25,994 coronavirus patients died in Moscow.

The number of infections in Moscow has increased by 3,227 over the past 24 hours compared to 2,502 a day earlier, bringing the total count to 1,519,621. The relative growth amounted to 0.21%.

The number of recoveries has increased to 4,477, with the total of 1,378,924. According to the crisis center, currently 114,703 patients are continuing treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 794 compared to 790 the day before. In all, 162,509 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.55%.

Over the past 24 hours, 45 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 33 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 30 - in the Moscow Region, 28 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 27 fatalities were recorded in the Rostov Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,370 to 5,700,212 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, about 89.35% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,998 coronavirus recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,454 in the Moscow region, 510 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 489 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 465 in the Sverdlovsk region.

