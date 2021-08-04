Over half of all Ukrainians disapprove of Zelensky’s actions — poll

KIEV, August 4. /TASS/. Over half of all Ukrainians do not approve of President Vladimir Zelensky’s actions, with over 40% advocating snap presidential elections, according to a poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology, carried out between July 24 and August 1.

"In June, the share of respondents that do not approve of President Vladimir Zelensky’s actions has increased from 52.7% to 56.1%. Meanwhile, the share of those who approve of his actions has decreased from 34.1% to 29.3%," the poll says.

The research also indicates that 43.2% of respondents support snap presidential elections, while 48.7% support snap parliamentary elections.

The respondents noted that their standard of living has decreased in the last year.

"Subjectively, 47.6% of respondents believe that their families live worse than during Summer 2020," the poll says.

Additionally, 68.7% of Ukrainians said that the country’s affairs are going in the wrong direction. Only 16.1% said otherwise.

The respondents named the conflict in Donbass, corruption, unemployment and utility tariffs as the main problems.

The poll took place as a personal interview between July 24 and August 1 and covered over 2,000 respondents aged above 18, but did not include areas not under Kiev’s control.