Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate drops to 0.98

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The coronavirus reproduction rate in Russia dropped to 0.98 on Wednesday, according to a TASS analysis based on data from the national anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The coronavirus reproduction rate stands below 1 in two of Russia’s top ten regions with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The rate is 0.8 in Moscow, 0.97 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 1 in St. Petersburg, the Voronezh and Irkutsk regions, 1.03 in the Sverdlovsk region, 1.07 in the Rostov region, 1.08 in the Moscow region (the highest level since June 30) and 1.09 in the Samara region (the lowest level since July 22).

The coronavirus reproduction rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect. It is one of the criteria to be considered when it comes to removing restrictions introduced in the spring to prevent the infection from spreading. The country’s authorities particularly take the coronavirus reproduction rate into account when making decisions on resuming international flights. According to the Russian sanitary watchdog, it is possible to reopen the country’s border to foreign nationals in case their countries’ coronavirus reproduction rates remain at or below 1 for a week.