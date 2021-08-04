London calls on UNSC to respond to Iran’s alleged attack on Mercer Street tanker

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council must respond to Iran’s destabilizing actions, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, commenting on Iran’s alleged attack on the Japanese-owned tanker Mercer Street.

"The UK has written to UN Security Council President T.S. Tirumurti alongside Romania and Liberia to raise Iran’s attack on MV Mercer Street. The Council must respond to Iran’s destabilizing actions and lack of respect for international law," the tweet reads.

The United Kingdom and the United States accuse Iran of the July 30 attack on the tanker flying the Liberian flag. The incident, which occurred 280 kilometers off the coast of Oman, killed two crew members, Romanian and British nationals. London and Washington said that they were in consultations with allies on a coordinated response to the attack. Tehran, in turn, condemned the allegations as politically biased and groundless.