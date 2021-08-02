Court in Kiev issues permission to investigate Yanukovich in absentia

KIEV, August 2. /TASS/. A court in Kiev has sustained the Prosecutor General's Office's request for in absentia investigation of the role of Ukraine's former president, Viktor Yanukovich, in the case opened over shooting during protest demonstrations in Kiev's Independence Square in 2014.

"Kiev's Pechersky Court has sustained a request from an investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation for granting permission to carry out special pre-trial investigation of Ukraine's former president in a criminal case opened over instances of grave and exceptionally grave violent crimes, including premeditated murders, committed against demonstrators in February 2014 in the center of Kiev - Independence Square and the adjoining streets," the Prosecutor-General's Office said in its telegram-channel.

The PGO explained that the court's decision empowers the prosecution to conduct pre-trial investigation of Yanukovich in absentia.

The investigators argue that the former head of state "acting in an organized group together with the former chief of the state security service SBU and interior minister organized the use of special gear, military equipment and firearms by law enforcement personnel for resistance to and dispersal of demonstrators without the proper grounds and in violation of the existing legal regulations."

Maidan crisis

Unrest in the center of Kiev began at the end of 2013. The organizers of protest demonstrations in Independence Square accused Yanukovich of refusal to sign an association agreement with the European Union. A prolonged mass demonstration of protest called Euromaidan began. The radicals set up a tent camp, seized a number of administrative buildings in the center of Kiev and created so-called "self-defense forces", which openly clashed with police.

The crisis culminated on February 18-20, 2014 in Kiev, when unidentified snipers repeatedly opened fire both on the protesters and police. As a result, 80 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured. Twenty of those injured died in hospital later. There were both demonstrators and personnel of the crack police force Berkut among those killed.

Yanukovich and the Nikolai Azarov-led cabinet of ministers later left Ukraine. When power in Kiev changed hands, the Prosecutor-General's Office launched criminal proceedings against Yanukovich on charges of mass killings of civilians. The Ukrainian authorities put part of the blame on Berkut personnel. In particular, the police are charged with obeying criminal orders to use weapons. The accused pled not guilty on all charges. At the same time crimes against police are not investigated and the snipers case remains unsolved.