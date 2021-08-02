Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 23,508 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,312,185, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.37%.

Moscow confirmed 3,330 COVID-19 cases over the past day. Some 1,914 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,596 in the Moscow Region, 541 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 527 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 483 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, as many as 511,265 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,330 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,584 infections reported a day earlier, reaching 1,511,940.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.22%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Moscow’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 75 compared to 78 deaths confirmed a day earlier, reaching 25,779.

Meanwhile, another 2,881 COVID-19 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 1,366,386. Currently, 119,775 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 785 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 789 the day before. The total death toll has reached 160,137.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.54% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 60 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 34 in the Krasnodar region and 28 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Moscow and Perm regions recorded 30 deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,893 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,640,783.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.4% of the total number of infections.

The Moscow Region reported 1,701 daily recoveries, St. Petersburg - 835, the Krasnoyarsk Region - 515, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 499 and the Sverdlovsk Region - 449.