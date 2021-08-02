Kazakhstan reports over 7,500 daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s medical workers confirmed 7,573 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 587,952, the interagency commission for preventing the COVID-19 spread said on Monday.

As many as 482,958 people in Kazakhstan have recovered so far, with 4,681 recoveries confirmed in the past 24 hours. The authorities reported 4,933 recoveries a day earlier. Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 fatalities have reached 6,043, rising by 86 in the past 24 hours.

On August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry changed its method for counting coronavirus cases. In addition to confirmed infections, the data now includes patients diagnosed with pneumonia who tested negative for the coronavirus but have symptoms similar to COVID-19. As many as 61,255 such cases and 3,740 deaths have been recorded nationwide so far.

On July 27, the interagency commission tightened COVID-19 prevention measures in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau and Karaganda, banning entertainment, sports and other mass events. It also recommended that the authorities tighten restrictions in the regions adjacent to Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent and Karaganda.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched inoculation against coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. In late February, the country started shipments of the Russian vaccine manufactured by the Karaganda pharmaceutical enterprise to regions. On April 26, Kazakhstan began to use its own COVID-19 vaccine, QazVac.

So far, 5,429,636 people in Kazakhstan have received the first vaccine component, 3,837,063 of them have been fully vaccinated.