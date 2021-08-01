Lawmaker says Belarus’ Timanovskaya not in Handea airport according to police

TOKYO, August 2. /TASS/. Japanese law enforcement claims that Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya is not present in the Haneda Airport police station, Constitutional Democratic Party lawmaker Taiga Ishikawa told journalists.

"The deputy head of the airport police station assured me that she is not here. However, the police did not say whether she was here and when she has left," the lawmaker said.

He underscored that he "does not believe this information" and cannot guarantee its credibility.

"I am concerned that she will face a serious danger if she gets handed over to the Belarusian embassy employees," Ishikawa said.

The lawmaker has arrived to the airport to meet with Timanovskaya.

On Sunday, the National Olympic Committee of Belarus announced its decision to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and psychological state.

The opposition Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation claimed that Timanovskaya is being forcefully taken from Tokyo over her criticism of the Belarusian athletes trainers’ headquarters. Timanovskaya claimed her intent to ask for shelter in Europe. Besides, she called in the social media on the International Olympic Committee to intervene in the situation and provide assistance. According to Timanovskaya, she was subjected to pressure and is being taken from Japan without her consent.