United Nations compound in western Afghanistan attacked, one person killed — UN Mission

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The United Nations in Afghanistan has condemned the attack today on its main compound in Herat that resulted in the loss of life of an Afghan police guard and injuries to other officers, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported on its official webpage on Friday.

According to its data, during the attack on the facility with rocket-propelled grenades and gunfire, no UN personnel were hurt. "The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to account," UNAMA’s head Deborah Lyons said.

It is also reported that armed clashes between the Taliban and government forces occurred today in the area where the compound is located. The UN is trying to urgently establish a full picture of the attack.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.