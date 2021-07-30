Putin approves signing of agreement on Russia’s participation in SICA as observer

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the signing of an agreement on Russia’s participation in the Central American Integration System (SICA) as an observer, according to a document posted on the official portal of legal information on Friday.

"Upon an agreement with the Central American Integration System, the Russian foreign ministry shall sign this agreement on behalf of the Russian Federation. It is granted the right to introduce amendments of the principal nature to the draft agreement approved by the Russian government," as follows from the presidential executive order.

A draft agreement on Russia’s participation in SICA as an observer was approved by the Russian government last week. According to the document, Russia will be allowed to attend SICA summits and ministerial meetings, as well as take part in its component agencies and bodies dealing with integration and promoting cooperation as an observer.

Set up in 1991, the Central American Integration System incorporates Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador.