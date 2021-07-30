Anti-Belarusian information hubs created in Kiev and Vilnius — KGB chief

MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Anti-Belarusian information hubs are being formed in the Ukrainian and Lithuanian capitals, chief of Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB) Ivan Tertel said on Friday.

"Polish, Baltic countries’ and Ukrainian centers for information and psychological operations, backed by the United States, have invigorated activities to influence Belarus’ information space as part of the concept of the isolation of power. They use the so-called independent mass media they actually control, implement plans for the establishment of large anti-Belarusian information hubs in Kiev and Vilnius," the SB. Belarus Segodnya newspaper quotes him as saying.

According to Tertel, these countries are doubling down on the use of the so-called soft power. "Experts from Western special services believe that in case of the effective work in our country of pseudo-human rights, cultural and educational organization and funds they control, conditions will be created for the guaranteed dismantling of the Belarusian state within five to ten years through exerting influence on younger generation ," he said.