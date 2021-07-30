Situation in Afghanistan getting worse every day — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, clouding the country’s future, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"On the whole, developments in Afghanistan are unfolding according to a crisis scenario. The situation is getting worse every day, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is taking control of more and more areas of the country and Afghanistan’s future appears to be quite murky," the Russian foreign intelligence chief pointed out.

"We do maintain contact with many intelligence agencies in the countries of the region, first and foremost, with our friends from Central Asian countries, CIS members, our Chinese colleagues, as well as with our colleagues from Pakistan, India and Iran," Naryshkin stressed. "We not only share intelligence but also hold expert consultations on how the situation will unfold in the country," he added.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in US history. After that, the situation in the country started to deteriorate as the Taliban are mounting offensives in several directions. It claims to have taken control of about 85% of Afghanistan, including regions along the border with Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.