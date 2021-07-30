Russia’s coronavirus situation remains quite tense, chief sanitary doctor says

SERPUKHOV /Moscow region/, July 30. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia remains quite tense, head of the national sanitary watchdog Anna Popova told reporters on Friday.

"The epidemiological situation is still rather tense. There are regions, however, where the situation has stabilized, such as the Moscow region," she said.

According to Popova, the Moscow region managed to contain a spike in infections in four weeks. "We can see that the number of new cases is declining and I would like to point out that it took four weeks for the Moscow region to contain the rise in cases. This is the best result since the beginning of the pandemic, when such a vast region, a large metropolitan area, has successfully contained rising infections. And today, we can see the situation stabilizing and the number of new cases declining," Popova noted.