Biden’s meeting with opposition figurehead won’t affect situation in Belarus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s meeting with former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won’t affect the situation in Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"It is the US president’s sovereign right to decide with whom to meet. We have no plans to interfere here, nor do we have any opportunity to do so. It’s none of our business," Peskov pointed out. According to him, such meetings "don’t affect the situation in Belarus."

Peskov emphasized that the question right now is: "who does Mrs. Tikhanovskaya represent?"

The former Belarusian presidential candidate arrived in the United States on July 18. Last week, she met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Counselor of the Department of State Derek Chollet. The meeting also involved US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Tikhanovskaya also was in talks with US Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. On July 28, she was received by the US president at the White House.